‘Manifest’: Efforts To Move Canceled NBC Series To Netflix Continue As Show Tops Streamer’s Charts

Following the news of NBC’s decision to cancel Manifest after three seasons on Monday night, Netflix quickly emerged as the leading possible new destination for the show thanks to some opportune timing. The first two seasons of the missing plane drama debuted on Netflix last Thursday and quickly climbed to the #1 spot in the U.S., which it has held for a week now.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

I hear conversations between lead Manifest studio Warner Bros. TV and Netflix are ongoing as the streamer is evaluating the viability and financials of a possible pickup. There have been just a couple of canceled broadcast series that have been rescued by Netflix so far, most notably Lucifer, which became a hit as a Netflix original following its cancellation by Fox after three seasons.

In an encouraging sign for Manifest fans, Lucifer is also produced by WBTV, giving the studio and Netflix a working template for how to successfully move a three-year-old broadcast drama to the streamer. Lucifer is now headed into its sixth and final season.

Manifest was created by Jeff Rake, who also has a six-season plan for Manifest. He has been hopeful about the show finding a new home following the cancellation by NBC and has taken part in #SaveManifest tweeting parties.

NBC canceled Manifest less than 24 hours after the options on the cast were to expire. Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long. I hear talks with the actors about two-week option extensions were paused while conversations with Netflix carry on. The cast showed their support for the series by joining the #SaveManifest Twitter campaign and all are willing to continue on the show, sources said.

It is worth noting that the two NBC bubble series that are also on Netflix, Manifest and Good Girls, both topped the streamer’s U.S. rankings within the past few months. NBC is yet to make a renewal decision on Good Girls, produced by its sibling Universal TV. The series’ prospects have been looking promising.