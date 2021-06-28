‘Manifest’ Creator Jeff Rake Seeks To Give Fans Closure After Series Cancellation: “We’re Not Giving Up”

NBC’s Manifest ended on an abrupt note as the series came to an end with numerous unanswered questions surrounding Flight 828. Despite the cancellation, series creator Jeff Rake has plans to provide some closure to his “Manifesters.”

“We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up,” Rake tweeted on Sunday.

NBC opted not to renew the missing-plane drama series after three seasons, despite the series having a strong showing on Netflix, where it had been in the No. 1 slot before its cancellation. Adding salt to the wound, Netflix passed on the series, bringing Manifest’s search for a new home to an end.

Heading into the upfronts in May, Manifest was one of four shows on the bubble. Debris, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls have all been cancelled by the network, making four for four.

The NBC decision truncated Rake’s story, but the creator said he has a duty to bring things to a close for “Manifesters.”

“You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive,” he added. “If it works out, it’s because of you.”