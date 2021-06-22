‘Manifest’: Efforts To Find New Home End After Netflix Passes On Canceled NBC Drama

After lengthy conversations and deliberations that stretched into this week, Netflix has opted not to order a fourth season of Manifest following the series’ cancellation by NBC after three seasons, sources said. The streaming giant, which recently released the first two seasons of the missing plane drama, had been considered the most viable option for Manifest. With that, Manifest studio Warner Bros. Television has concluded its efforts to find a new home for the series, I hear. Pursuing other outlets would have involved navigating a maze of digital rights and cast options that have expired. Reps for Netflix and WBTV declined comment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Helping the show’s case at Netflix was the fact that it has been topping the streamer’s U.S. rankings for more than a week. In the end, that was not enough.

This marks a premature ending with unanswered questions and unresolved Season 3 finale cliffhangers for Manifest, which had been conceived by series creator Jeff Rake as a six-season series. Following the show’s cancellation by NBC, Rake as well as the cast have showed their support for fans’ #SaveManifest campaign, which included multiple tweeting parties.

Manifest starred Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

UPDATE: After Deadline broke the news that Manifest will not be getting another season, Rake thanked the series’ loyal and passionate fans on Twitter: