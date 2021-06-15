You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Manifest’ Cast Responds To Cancellation: “Save Manifest!”

Luna Blaise and Athena Karkanis in 'Manifest'
Luna Blaise, Athena Karkanis, 'Manifest' Peter Kramer/NBC

Refresh for updates Manifest cast members Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur and Garrett Wareing took to Twitter after news broke in Deadline last night that NBC will not renew the missing plane drama series for a fourth season.

“In my feels tonight from all the love and support,” tweeted Blaise, who plays Olive Stone on the series. She followed her comment with an airplane emoji and the hashtag #savemanifest.

Kaur, who plays Saanvi Bahl, wrote simply, “I have some thoughts but in the meantime… #SaveManifest.”

Tweeted Garrett Wareing, who plays TJ Morrison, “Beyond happy to have been part of the Manifam – this show wouldn’t be complete without you guys and I’m so honored to have been part of this flight with y’all. Thank you for loving TJ with all you got…. means more than you know! #Manifest”

After series creator Jeff Rake tweeted last night that he was “devastated” by NBC’s cancellation decision yet remained hopeful that the series could find a new home, the show’s Writers’ Room responded, “Amen! Let’s find a new home!”

The writers also made notes of the series’ streaming on Netflix: “We are doing so well on Netflix! Welcome new fans!” As with the other tweeters, the Writers’ Room ended its message with #savemanifest.

Deadline will add additional responses as they arrive.

