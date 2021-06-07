Malin Akerman, Connie Nielsen, Philip Winchester & Jack Donnelly To Star In Rom-Com ‘A Week In Paradise’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Malin Åkerman (Watchmen), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Philip Winchester (Strike Back) and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis) have been cast in romantic comedy feature film A Week in Paradise that will start shooting this week on Caribbean island Nevis.

The film is the first film to start production under the three-year extension of the multi-film production deal with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) which we announced last week.

Written by Kate Wood (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop) the film is based on a story by MSR’s Philippe Martinez who will also direct (Father Christmas is Back).

The film tells the tale of Maggie (Åkerman), a film star whose world collapses when her film director husband (Donnelly) is outed by the paparazzi when it’s discovered his new leading lady is pregnant with his baby. Seeking solace and healing Maggie escapes to her ex-pat cousin’s (Nielsen) beautiful hotel in Nevis. After a week in paradise she discovers herself and meets a new love interest (Winchester). Then the outside world comes crashing back in.

Pic is produced by MSR Media’s Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham. Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham and Charlie Dombek of Sherborne Media and Jacob Katsman serve as executive producers. Production financing is being provided by Sherborne Media. MSR Media International is handling worldwide rights for the film.

Martinez said: “This is the moment to honor the experiences of the strong female characters that surround us in real life by telling their stories in an authentic way. Now is the time for women and their powerful relationships to be at the forefront of filmmaking. St Kitts and Nevis has a magic about it that inspires transformation, so I am delighted that Malin and Connie are joining me on this journey. It’s emotional, romantic, empowering and set on a beautiful tropical island.”

Åkerman is best known for Warner Bros.’ Watchmen, Showtime’s Billions, Fox’s 27 Dresses and Couples Retreat. Nielsen stars as Hippolyta in the DC Extended Universe, appearing in Wonder Woman and Justice League, and is also well known for Gladiator, Permanent Midnight and Wes Anderson’s Rushmore.

Winchester played the role of assistant district attorney Peter Stone in NBC’s hit series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and has appeared as the same character on the Chicago P.D series. He also starred in Cinemax’s Strike Back and Fox’s Fringe. Brit actor Donnelly is known for starring in Atlantis, Friendsgiving and the soccer mockumentary United We Fall.

A Week in Paradise is the third film to be shot on the Island of Nevis. MSR Media recently completed production for their suspense thriller Assailant starring Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, Casper Van Dien and Jeff Fahey and wrapped principal photography for their new comedy feature film One Year Off earlier this year.