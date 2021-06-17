‘Magic Mike’ Star Adam Rodriguez Tapped As Mentor For HBO Max’s Unscripted Competition Series

EXCLUSIVE: Magic Mike star Adam Rodriguez is returning to the world of male strippers. Rodriguez, who played Tito in both the 2012 and 2015 films, has joined The Real Magic Mike! (working title), HBO Max’s upcoming unscripted competition series, as mentor and executive producer. The series, from the producers behind the Magic Mike franchise and live shows, begins production next month in Las Vegas and is set to debut on HBO Max later this year. Channing Tatum, who starred in the titular role in both Magic Mike films, and director Steven Soderbergh, are among the series’ executive producers.

Adam Rodriguez as Tito in ‘Magic Mike’ Everett

The competition series will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes. Ten men who have “lost their magic” will come together, baring their souls and more as they learn to perform routines with one being crowned the Real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

The Real Magic Mike! (wt) is produced by Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. In addition to Rodriguez, Tatum and Soderbergh, executive producers include Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs. Kevin Boyer and Jenny Chan co-executive produce.

In addition to his role as Tito in both Magic Mike feature films, Rodriguez starred as Eric Delko in CSI: Miami and as Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds. His other recent TV credits include Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Jane the Virgin and Empire, among others. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and A Management Company.