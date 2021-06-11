Maggie Kiley To Direct & EP Netflix’s Melissa Barrera Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s survival drama series Breathe, which stars In The Heights’ Melissa Barrera, is adding to its creative team.

The six-part series, which comes from Marin Gero, Brendan Gall and Warner Bros. Television, has added Dr. Death and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina director Maggie Kiley.

Kiley, who has an overall deal at Warner Bros., will direct the first three episodes of the series and will exec produce.

It comes a week after Barrera, who also starred in Vida, was announced as the lead for the series, where she plays Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, and she must battle for survival.

Kiley directed the first two episodes of Peacock’s upcoming Dr. Death, which is based on the eponymous podcast, and has directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as multiple episodes of The CW’s Riverdale and the pilots of the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene and Powerpuff.

Her additional TV directing credits include multiple episodes of the second season of Dirty John, plus American Horror Story: Cult, Marvel’s The Gifted, and Insatiable, as well as feature film Brightest Star and short Some Boys Don’t Leave.

Martin Gero and Brendan Gall exec produce alongside Kiley with Iturri Sosa as co-exec producer.

Kiley is represented by CAA and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.