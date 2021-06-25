‘Made In Abyss’: Kevin McMullin To Adapt Manga For Roy Lee, Masi Oka & Sony

EXCLUSIVE: We have just learned about this manga feature adaptation which is in early works at Columba Pictures, and that’s the Akihito Tsukushi Made in Abyss which Kevin McMullin is adapting. Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment is producing, along with Bullet Train and Heroes actor Masi Oka.

Made in Abyss has spawned a 2017 anime TV series and a sequel film that premiered in Japan in January 2020, as well as an action-role playing game and digital publication.

Made in Abyss follows an orphan girl Riko, who seeks to find her mother, presumed dead, after she descends into a giant hole deep in the Earth called the Abyss. Riko’s adventures are with her robot friend Reg. The Abyss contains artifacts and remnants of a civilization long gone, and is therefore the popular hunting spot for Cave Raiders. Those who enter the cave can experience a curse or malady. Riko’s mother, Lyza, was one of the last notable explorers of the Abyss.

McMullin’s first feature which he wrote and directed, Low Tide, was released theatrically by A24, after premiering in competition at Tribeca. He is the founder of the NYC based production company Boy & Star. McMullin’s next feature, First Harvest, was included on the 2019 Blacklist and Blood List. Scott Free and Automatik are producing. He is also writing an original monster movie for Amazon Studios. McMullin is repped by WME, 2AM and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

Roy Lee’s Vertigo and Oka’s Mobius Productions have teamed on such projects as Deathnote 1 and 2, and Promised Neverland. Oka is separately producing Attack on Titan and Akira.