‘MacGruber’: Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne & Mickey Rourke Join Will Forte, Kristen Wiig & Ryan Phillippe In Peacock Series

Peacock is stacking up the cast of MacGruber, the eight-episode action comedy series based on Will Forte’s recurring MacGyver parody sketch on Saturday Night Live and its 2010 cult movie offshoot.

Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke have joined the series, from Universal Television, joining Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe who are reprising their roles as MacGruber, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, respectively. (Forte and Wiig starred in the SNL skits and the movie; Phillippe in the movie.)

‘MacGruber’ 2010, from left: Kristen Wiig, Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe Universal

In the series, co-written/executive produced by Forte, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Elliott will play Perry. MacGruber’s rock has always been his father, Perry. Though they’ve drifted apart over the years, MacGruber will need his father’s sage guidance if he hopes to succeed.

Fishburne is General Barrett Fasoose, a highly decorated soldier who commands the respect of the entire US military. In addition to his illustrious career, he is currently married to MacGruber’s ex-wife, Vicki St. Elmo.

Rourke’s Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth is one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies. Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.

Forte serves as writer and executive producer alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone who will also both direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers. MacGruber is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Wiig is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen. Phillippe is repped by Gersh and MGMT Entertainment. Elliott is repped by Gersh and Berwick & Kovacik. Fishburne is repped by CAA, Landmark Artists Management, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Rourke is repped by Framework Entertainment and APA.