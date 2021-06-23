‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’: Premiere Date & Trailer For IMDb TV Docuseries On ‘American Idol’ Judge

IMDb TV is inviting Luke Bryan fans to crash his party this summer. Amazon’s streamer has set an August 6 premiere for Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, a five-part docuseries about the country star and American Idol judge.

The series also has a first trailer — watch it above.

My Dirt Road Diary follows the five-time Entertainer of the Year as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs and tragedies along the road to success. Through original home videos, interviews and personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass into his life.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

My Dirt Road Diary is executive produced by Bryan, Kerri Edwards and Ryan Schmidt, in association with Endeavor Content and Peanut Mountain Productions. Michael Monaco of FlyHi Films directs and also serves as an executive producer.