Ludacris & Beau Bridges Board Netflix Queen Latifah Thriller ‘End Of The Road’

The Fast and the Furious franchise star Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and 3x Primetime Emmy winner Beau Bridges are signed on to star opposite Queen Latifah in the Netflix movie End of the Road.

The Equalizer star plays Brenda, who after losing her job, and being recently widowed, embarks on a cross-country trip with her family to start a new life. But in the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Ludacris and Bridges previously starred together in the 2008 Mark Wahlberg action movie Max Payne.

Millicent Shelton directs off a screenplay by The Intruder scribe David Loughery, which was previously written by Christopher J. Moore. Tracey Edmonds is producing for Edmonds Entertainment (Soul Food, Jumping the Broom, The Postcard Killings); with Mark Burg from Twisted Pictures (Saw, John Q, Spiral) and Brad Kaplan (The Intruder, Mr. Church). EPs are Latifah and Shakim Compere for Flavor Unit Entertainment; Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg for 42.

Bridges won a Primetime Emmy for 1997’s The Second Civil War (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special), 1993’s The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special) and 1992’s Without Warning: The James Brady Story (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special). He also won two Golden Globes for The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom (Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie) and Warning: The James Brady Story (Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie). His feature credits include One Night in Miami, The Descendants, Charlotte’s Web, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Greased Lightning, Norma Rae, The Hotel New Hampshire, and more. Recent TV credits include Masters of Sex, Homeland and Goliath. He is repped by CAA.

Ludacris starred in the Oscar winning Best Picture Crash, and next appears in Universal’s F9 which has already amassed over $256M at the foreign box office before its June 25 U.S. start. He is a 3x Grammy winner for Best Rap Album in 2007, Release Therapy; Best Rap Song that year “Money Maker” with Pharrell Williams; and 2005 Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, “Yeah” with Usher and Lil Jon. His albums Word of Mouf, Chicken-n-Beer and The Red Light District went multi-platinum. He is repped by CAA and Fox Rothschild.