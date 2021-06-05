Film And TV Actress Lisa Banes In Critical Condition From NYC Hit-And-Run Accident

Lisa Banes, a 65-year-old actress whose credits include such films as Gone Girl and A Cure for Wellness, plus numerous TV shows, is in critical condition after being struck by a motorized scooter in New York City.

Banes lives in Los Angeles, but was visiting Manhattan for the first time since the pandemic. She was on her way to meet her wife for a dinner party near Lincoln Center when she was struck in the crosswalk by a red and black scooter, according to police.

She was flung from the crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue, according to police. The scooter blew through a red light before the accident, and the driver fled the scene and is being sought by police.

Banes was in the crosswalk and had the right of way, police said.

She is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital with a traumatic brain injury, her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, said.

Banes has been in such films as Cocktail and the western Young Guns, and had roles in television on the shows Nashville, The Orville, Masters of Sex, and Royal Pains. She also appeared in One Life to Live, China Beach,

She played Tom Cruise’s older love interest In 1988’s Cocktail and was the mother of the missing woman, played by Rosamund Pike, in Gone Girl.

Banes was in Manhattan to perform in The Niceties, a two-woman show being streamed by the Manhattan Theater Club.

Anyone with information about the scooter driver is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.