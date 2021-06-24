‘Lucifer’ Possesses No. 1 Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming List; ‘Cruella’ Posts Lowest Tally Of Any Disney Premier Access Title

Netflix’s Lucifer finished as the top draw in the U.S. for the week of May 24 to 30, according to Nielsen.

The show’s fifth season landed on Netflix at the end of May. After Fox canceled the drama after three seasons, Netflix picked it up, to the delight of fans. The show’s 83 episodes conjured almost 1.3 billion minutes of viewing in the week, Nielsen said.

The company’s weekly gauge measures streaming of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+ titles watched via a TV screen, meaning international and mobile viewing are not counted.

Army of the Dead, which came out of the gate strong, finished No. 2 for the week. Its hold was better than many streaming features, with the second week’s tally of 786 million falling just 14%.

On the film front, one notable entry was Disney’s Cruella, which drew 280 million minutes of viewing. The Emma Stone spinoff also had significant theatrical play at the same time and was available as a Premier Access title for a $30 charge for Disney+ subscribers. It was the third such release by Disney, and its opening week streaming tally declined from the 525 million minutes for Mulan last summer and the 355 million for Raya and the Last Dragon earlier this year. The theatrical marketplace, of course, looked markedly different when those films came out. Mulan did not play on big screens in most of the world, meaning streaming was a necessary, not just additive, distribution option.

Disney has never disclosed any of its own viewership data for Premier Access, but has acknowledged the appeal of the releases being controlling more of the revenue than with theatrical engagements. Depending on exactly how many households watched Cruella, it could have made up to $80 million from streaming given its running time. It has crossed $100 million globally and opened strong in the U.S. with $27 million, lifting the spirits of all movie theater stakeholders.

Disney has said it will use the Premier Access format on upcoming releases like Black Widow and Shang-Chi even with U.S> theaters open at near-100% capacity.

More than just the latest movie releases earned a spot on the weekly chart. DreamWorks’ 2015 animated film Home gathered up 449 million minutes of viewing to finish in tenth place.

Here is the full top 10:

Lucifer – 83 episodes, 1.3 billion minutes of viewing

Army of the Dead – film, 786M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 374 eps., 633M min.

Criminal Minds – 310 eps., 616M min.

Startup – 31 eps., 547M min.

Cocomelon – 9 eps., 543M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 525M min.

The Kominsky Method – 22 eps., 495M min.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 26 eps., 470M min.

Home (2015) – film, 449M min.