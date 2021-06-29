‘Love Island’ Launch Sinks To Four-Year Low Amid Euro 2020 & Wimbledon Thrillers

Love Island failed to sizzle on its return to British television on Monday night, as gripping sporting action from Euro 2020 and Wimbledon provided fierce competition in the battle for ratings.

After a Covid-enforced absence, ITV2’s reality show was watched by 2.47M viewers in a 90-minute slot from 9PM, according to BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv, as a new set of singletons entered the Mallorca villa in the hope of finding love.

Love Island’s Season 7 launch rating was well below 2019’s premiere, which was watched by 3.3M. It was also down on last year’s winter edition, which drew 2.5M for its first episode. Indeed, it was the show’s lowest-rated premiere since 2017, when 1.3M tuned in.

Love Island will likely grow its audience significantly once recorded viewing and streaming are factored in.

Love Island was not helped by a festival of sport on ITV’s main channel and BBC One. On ITV, France was knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in a thrilling encounter in Bucharest, Romania. The action scored an average audience of 7.5M for ITV, peaking with 10.5M for the tense penalty shootout.

Over on BBC One, Andy Murray returned to Wimbledon, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets. It netted 3.4M viewers from 7PM to 10PM.