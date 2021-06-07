L.A. County Reports 1 New Covid-19 Death And 213 New Positive Cases – Sunday Update

SUNDAY: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported one new death resulting from COVID-19 and 213 new positive cases.

While the number of hospitalizations continues to decrease across the County as vaccines are doled out, the number of deaths and confirmed cases reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

The numbers reported today by Public Health bring the County to a total of 24,389 deaths and 1,244,917 confirmed cases to date.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

June 6, 2021

New Cases: 213 (1,245,120 to date)

New Deaths: 1 (24,389 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 259 pic.twitter.com/szQJiAhqza — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 6, 2021

SATURDAY: On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 15 new deaths resulting from COVID-19 and 285 new positive cases.

While the number of hospitalizations continues to decrease across the County as vaccines are doled out, the number of deaths and confirmed cases reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

The numbers reported today by Public Health bring the County to a total of 24,390 deaths and 1,244,917 confirmed cases.

Related Story Gavin Newsom Says He Will Not Lift California State Of Emergency, Give Up Emergency Powers On June 15

COVID-19 Daily Update:

June 5, 2021

New Cases: 285 (1,244,917 to date)

New Deaths: 15 (24,390 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 263 pic.twitter.com/LmSHWpzspL — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 6, 2021

Of the 15 reported deaths today, eight were over the age of 80, four were between the ages 65 and 79, one was between the ages 50 and 64, and one was between ages 30 and 49.

The LA Health Department also announced that anyone who is 18 and older coming to get their first dose of the vaccine or who brings a new vaccine recipient to their second dose appointment at a LA County, city, St. John’s Well Child or Family Center vaccination site will have an opportunity to win a pair of season tickets to the 2021-22 home season of either the LA Football Club or the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rules and participating site locations are detailed on the LA County Vaccination Sweepstakes page online this coming Friday.