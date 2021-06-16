Marvel Studios & Hyundai Team On New Campaign For 2022 Tucson; ‘Loki’ Ad Already Clocking 2M Views

During the pandemic we haven’t seen many automaker partnerships with studio promotional campaigns as that buying sector has taken a hit. Until now.

Marvel

Hyundai and Marvel Studios are partnering on the next phase of the automaker’s “Question Everything” marketing campaign which will introduce the all-new 2022 Tucson in new spots featuring Marvel characters from four different Disney+ series: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision and the animated What If?

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) star in their own series-specific vignettes. The creative will appear in a 60-second cross-Disney spot, a 30-second Marvel compilation and a 15-second and 6-second ads running across linear TV, streaming, digital and social. The campaign’s storytelling connects seamlessly to the narratives of the characters’ Disney+ series.

The campaign kicks off officially today, although its soft launch on Marvel’s social media handles last week with a Loki Hyundai spot drew 2M views in 24 hours.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated audiences and it’s an incredible opportunity to utilize their characters and storylines with custom creative for the all-new Tucson,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “This promotional partnership elevates our biggest launch campaign ever which showcases how we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the 2022 Tucson—resulting in our most innovative and technologically advanced vehicle to date.”

“We were dedicated to creating custom content calibrated to the precise needs of Hyundai,” said Mindy Hamilton, SVP of Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company. “We scripted, produced and managed creative for all three spots—a point of differentiation in the marketplace. The result is a sophisticated, compelling creative campaign that we’re incredibly proud of and believe will resonate with Marvel fans.”

The Marvel Partnerships team worked closely with Hyundai’s media agency, Canvas Worldwide, and advertising agency, Innocean USA, who developed the original “Question Everything” platform.