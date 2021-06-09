‘Loki’ EP & Director Kate Herron On How She Landed The Disney+/Marvel Series Gig – Crew Call Podcast

Spoiler Alert: This podcast contains details about the first episode of Marvel’s Loki, which is available to stream on Disney+ staring today.

British TV director Kate Herron was obsessed with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster Loki god character. When she caught wind that Marvel was looking for a director, she pitched them full-on what her vision would look like, from its Minority Report and Kubrickan production design to casting. She talks with us today about how her visions became realities, the many Lokis running about the universe, the show’s Easter Eggs (viewers should keep a keen eye whenever Loki is going through those files at the Time Variance Authority) and more. Loki takes place in the post Avengers: Endgame universe after Thanos has messed with time. The first of six episodes drops today on Disney+ as we zoom toward the long-waited July 9 release of Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney+ Premier for $29.99.