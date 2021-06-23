‘Loki’ Makes MCU History With Major LGBTQ Revelation; Director Kate Herron’s “Heart Is So Full”

The following contains spoilers about Episode 3 of Disney+/Marvel’s Loki.

Marvel has been faulted for its lack of LGBTQ representation in its characters, until now.

On today’s third episode of Loki, the Tom Hiddleston title character revealed that he’s bisexual to fellow trickster femme loki Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). He thus becomes the MCU’s first openly bisexual character.

Series director Kate Herron highlighted the news in a tweet following the episode.

“From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” she wrote. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Sylvie has been disrupting the sacred cosmic timeline, and has been giving headaches to the TVA (the time authority), which has sanctioned Loki. He’s supposed to be an ally to the TVA, but winds up going on a outer space jaunt with the character, who some believe is Marvel character The Enchantress. At the end of Episode 2, Loki’s able to whisk away with Sylvie, but she’s still deciding whether he’s friend or foe at the onset of Episode 3.

When a conversation turns friendly on the subject of love, Sylvie asks Loki, “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince.”

“A bit of both,” Loki responds. “I suspect the same as you. But nothing ever…”

“Real,” Sylvie says, finishing his sentence.

Di Martino responded to Herron’s tweet saying “And look at that beautiful lighting,” indicating the bisexual pride flag colors.