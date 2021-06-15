Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-And-Run: ‘Gone Girl’, Broadway Actress Was 65

Lisa Banes, known for her roles in the films Gone Girl and Cocktail, as well as numerous Broadway productions, died yesterday, 10 days after being struck by a scooter or a similar vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in New York City. She was 65.

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing,” said manager David Williams. “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

Banes, a Los Angeles resident visiting New York for a role in the Manhattan Theater Club’s streaming production of The Niceties, was on her way to meet her wife, journalist Kathryn Kranhold, for a dinner party near Lincoln Center earlier this month when she was struck in the crosswalk by a red and black scooter or cycle, according to police. The vehicle blew through a red light before the accident, and the driver fled the scene and is being sought by police.

Banes, who suffered traumatic brain injury, was in the crosswalk and had the right of way, police said.

“I am brokenhearted to share that Lisa, my beautiful wife and my love, passed away last night,” Kranhold said in a statement today. “We appreciate the love, support and prayers from all of you across the country. Lisa was listening.”

The actress had appeared in such films as Cocktail (as Tom Cruise’s older love interest) and the western Young Guns, and had roles in television on the shows Nashville, The Orville, Masters of Sex, and Royal Pains. She also appeared in One Life to Live and China Beach, among others. In Gone Girl, she played the mother of the missing woman (portrayed by Rosamund Pike).

Banes, born in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, appeared on Broadway in Present Laughter (2010), Accent on Youth (2009), High Society (1998), Arcadia (1995) and Rumors (1988). She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for best featured actress in a play in 1984’s Off Broadway production of Isn’t It Romantic, and in 1982 won an Obie Award for her role in My Sister in This House.

She is survived by her wife. Additional survivor information was not immediately available.

Banes’ colleagues reacted on Twitter to news of her death. “I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing,” wrote Seth MacFarlane. “We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…”

“RIP Lisa Banes, a superb actress and much beloved, especially by the theater community,” tweeted Paul Rudnick. “I only knew Lisa a bit, but I treasured her performances and her elegant, generous style…”

Wrote Dana Delany, “Terribly sad news about Lisa Banes. She was a consummate actor who commanded the stage. We worked together on China Beach & I wish there had been more. My heart goes out to her wife and family.”

