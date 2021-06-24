Polly Pocket Movie In The Works With Lena Dunham Writing & Directing, Lily Collins Starring For Mattel & MGM

Micro-doll Polly Pocket is getting amplified for the big screen in a new live-action Mattel and MGM movie that Golden Globe Girls winner Lena Dunham will write and direct, with Lily Collins set to star as the title character as well as produce.

Dunham’s production company Good Thing Going will also produce the movie about a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship. Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the feature for Mattel Films. Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will lead for MGM. Good Thing Going’s Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as EPs.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham said Thursday. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Said Collins: “I’m so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team. Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

Watch on Deadline

Polly Pocket is a 30-year old toy brand, and according to the NPD Group is the No. 1 global playset dolls growth property. In 2018, Mattel reintroduced the ’90s sensation with a product line that pays homage to the brand’s origins, with updates to the tiny doll for a new generation, adding features such as hidden worlds and surprise formats. The property has spawned an animated TV series and YouTube content.

“Polly Pocket is an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades,” said Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. “The incredible nostalgia that Polly evokes, coupled with Lena’s fresh approach and Lily’s take on the character, will introduce an entirely new interpretation of this classic brand to audiences. We look forward to working with MGM to produce a feature film that will appeal to the whole family.”

Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group president said, “We look forward to working with our partners at Mattel Films to help bring Lena and Lily’s vision for a Polly Pocket movie to audiences the world over.”

Other Mattel Films projects in development include American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View Master and Wishbone.

Collins recently received her second Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress TV Series – Musical or Comedy category for Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which is currently in production on its second season in France.

Dunham is represented by CAA. Collins is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Definition Entertainment.