Lili Reinhart’s Small Victory Productions Signs First Look Deal With Amazon Studios For Film And TV

Amazon Studios has closed an exclusive first look television and feature film deal with actress and producer Lili Reinhart and her production banner Small Victory Productions. Under the pact, Reinhart and her producing partner Catherine Hagedorn will develop original and adapted content for film and television. Hagedorn will serve as SVP of Production at Small Victory. Together, Reinhart and Hagedorn will focus on developing modern young adult content that celebrates diversity and inclusivity, in addition to championing new voices and bringing their stories to life.

“Following the success of the emotional and poignant Chemical Hearts, we’re so thrilled to continue our working partnership with Lili, as we welcome her back into the Amazon family,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Studios. “Lili’s on-screen charisma, as well as her passion for dynamic storytelling, brings a refreshing perspective to the young adult genre, and we can’t wait for our global audiences to see what we have in store.”

The deal follows Reinhart’s coming-of-age drama Chemical Hearts, in which the actress starred and served as an executive producer for Amazon Studios in 2020.

“I had such a great experience producing Chemical Hearts with Amazon and am looking forward to expanding our relationship. Small Victory Productions will tell stories that explore the complexities of young adulthood – queer, diverse and inclusive of everyone,” said Reinhart.

Reinhart starred opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the critically acclaimed film, Hustlers and most recently starred in Chemical Hearts which she executive produced with Amazon. She is well known for starring on Riverdale and recently landed on the New York Times Best-Seller List, at #2, for her poetry book, Swimming Lessons . Reinhart will next begin production on Plus/Minus which she will star and executive produce for Netflix with Wanuri Kahiu directing. Reinhart is represented by Anonymous Content, UTA and Peikoff Mahan.

Hagedorn was previously Head of Development at Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions where she oversaw a slate of over two dozen film, television and unscripted projects, including the upcoming Netflix films, The Mother and The Cipher. She was most recently a producer on Roku’s Thanks A Million. Before Nuyorican she was a creative executive at STX Entertainment where she developed numerous films including Hustlers, Countdown and Brahms: The Boy II.

“I couldn’t be happier to join Small Victory. Lili is one of the most forward-thinking and creative women working in entertainment today. We are beyond thrilled to establish this partnership with Amazon Studios,” said Hagedorn.