Lil Nas X Sticks To “Never Trust Pants Again” Rule In Headline-Making Performance At BET Awards

In May, Lil Nas X went viral with his pants-splitting performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live. A couple of days later, he discussed the major wardrobe malfunction in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he wore a skirt.

His outfit created a stir, to which Lil Nas responded, “Stop asking me why I’m wearing a skirt, I will never trust pants again!”

A month later, Lil Nas X kept his word as he performed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” during another live TV program, the 2021 BET Awards. The Ancient Egypt theme and costume design of the number drew parallels to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Times.”

And while the choreography was executed without a hitch this time, the performance made headlines with its ending again, this time for the kiss Lil Nas shared with one of his dancer. Watch the video above.