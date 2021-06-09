You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess & Lance Bass Among Rotating Guest Hosts

Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and Lance Bass are among the tranche of celebrity guest hosts for this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC has confirmed that the trio will be among the rotating guest stars fronting the show as well as David Spade.

It comes after Deadline revealed yesterday that Chris Harrison was leaving the franchise.

We broke the news that Harrison was exiting the franchise, which he has fronted since 2002, and was receiving a mid-range eight-figure payoff.

