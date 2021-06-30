Liev Schreiber Teases ‘Ray Donovan’ Film In First Look Photo

On Monday, Liev Schreiber posted a photo from the set of his upcoming Ray Donovan film, teasing his reunion with four longtime co-stars.

“I will miss this particular gaggle of actors very very much,” the actor wrote on his official Instagram account. “@raydonovan #comingsoon.”

In the photo, Schreiber is seen huddling up with Kerris Dorsey, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall and Eddie Marsan. On Ray Donovan, Dorsey played Ray’s daughter, Bridget; Mihok played his younger brother, Bunchy. Hall played Ray’s younger half-brother Daryll, while Marsan played his older brother, Terry.

The acclaimed crime drama created by Ann Biderman aired for seven seasons on Showtime between 2013 and 2019. It centered on Schreiber’s professional “fixer” of the same name, watching as he arranged bribes, payoffs, threats, crime-scene clean-up, and other illegal activities on behalf of his (usually) celebrity clients.

While the series was officially canceled in February of 2020, the follow-up film was announced a year later. It’s scheduled to debut in 2022.

The film will pick up where Season 7 left off. With his father Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind, Ray is determined to find and stop him, before he’s able to cause any more carnage.

The film will juxtapose the present-day fallout of the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

Series showrunner David Hollander is directing the Ray Donovan film, from a script he penned with Schreiber. The project’s exec producers are Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro. David Patrick Kelly, AJ Michalka, Chris Petrovski are also set to star.

Check out Schreiber’s Ray Donovan reunion photo below.