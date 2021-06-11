Liam Neeson Says “No” To Rumors Swirling On Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

Liam Neeson has ruled out an appearance in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

“They don’t have enough money,” Neeson joked during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He was appearing to tout his new film, The Ice Road, when Kimmel asked about the Star Wars series and the possibility of seeing him in it.

“I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series,” Neeson said. “No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.”

Neeson featured as Qui-Gon Jinn, Jedi master of McGregor’s Obi-Wan, in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. His character died at the hands of Darth Maul. However, several past Star Wars projects have shown ghostly images of characters presumed gone, leaving the door open for a possible Neeson revival.

Kimmel noted that Neeson is such a good actor that he “could easily be lying.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in production. Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Pieese as Luke’s adoptive parents.

Watch for Neeson’s Star Wars comments that start at the 6:40 mark in the above video.