Liam Neeson Thriller ‘Retribution’ Adds Matthew Modine, Embeth Davidtz & Arian Moayed

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Matthew Modine, Embeth Davidtz and Arian Moayed have boarded Studiocanal’s Liam Neeson thriller Retribution in key roles.

The pic, which shoots in Berlin, stars Neeson as a banking executive whose life is thrown upside down when a bomb is placed inside his car with him and his family, and the banker’s children are forced to go through the harrowing events with him. Nimrod Antal is directing.

Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion and Lilly Aspell also star. Champion and Aspell play the banker’s son and daughter, respectively.

Modine is a Primetime Emmy nominee for his turn in the 1993 HBO movie And the Band Played On. His feature credits include such movies as Married to the Mob, Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises, Memphis Belle, Pacific Heights, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, 47 Meters Down, Breaking News in Yuba County and the upcoming movie The Martini Shot opposite John Cleese and Derek Jacobi. His series credits include Netflix’s hit Stranger Things as Martin Brenner. Modine is repped by Untitled Entertainment.

Davidtz has starred in such movies as The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bicentennial Man, Mansfield Park, Schindler’s List and M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Old. On TV she has starred in Mad Men, Californication, Ray Donovan and The Morning Show. She is repped by CAA and Berwick & Kovacik.

Moayed plays Stewy Hosseini on HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession and also stars on Netflix’s Inventing Anna as well as the movies Rosewater from Jon Stewart and Rock the Kabash. He is repped by Gersh, Kipperman Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Retribution is a remake of the celebrated Spanish film El Desconocido. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing with Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola. Vaca Films, which made the original film, will executive produce along with Atresmedia Cine. Ron Halpern and Shanna Eddy are overseeing the project for Studiocanal.