Liam Neeson & Neil Jordan’s Philip Marlowe Movie Scripted By William Monahan Set To Heat Up Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Storyboard Media and CAA Media Finance are launching sales on detective thriller Marlowe ahead of the Cannes virtual market, we can reveal.

Taken star Liam Neeson is set to lead the noir thriller about Raymond Chandler’s iconic detective Philip Marlowe with Oscar-winner Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) directing Oscar-winner William Monahan’s (The Departed) script.

The project has a great premise, one that Neeson could excel in. Based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde, the 1950’s-set film will see private detective Marlowe (Neeson) hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. Initially it looks an open and shut case, but Marlowe soon finds himself in the underbelly of Hollywood’s film industry and unwittingly drawn into the crossfire of a legendary Hollywood actress and her subversive, ambitious daughter.

The project, which was first revealed in 2017, now has new impetus with producers and sellers taking the package to market and a start date lined up for October 2021 with filming due to take place in LA and Europe.

Pic is being produced by Alan Moloney, Gary Levinsohn, Mark Fasano, and Billy Hines along with co-producer Redmond Morris and Storyboard’s Patrick Hibler and Philip Kim. Executive producers are Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, Patrick Muldoon, Jeff Rice, Steven Sims, Harris Tulchin, Tobias Weymar and Christopher Hines.

Storyboard Media’s Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard will be handling international sales on the film and is introducing it to buyers for Cannes. CAA Media Finance will rep domestic.

The screenplay by Monahan is an adaptation of John Banville’s The Black Eyed Blonde, published in March 2014 and developed for screen with Screen Ireland. The Irish writer wrote the novel under his pseudonym, Benjamin Black, as a continuation of Raymond Chandler’s iconic characters and world.

Jason Bourne and Captain Phillips casting director Dan Hubbard, who recently cast Liam Neeson action pic Memory which is currently filming in Europe, is also aboard.

While Neeson and Monahan worked together on Kingdom Of Heaven, and Neeson and Jordan also worked together on Michael Collins and Breakfast On Pluto, this will be the first project on which all three will collaborate.

The character Marlowe, immortalized in Raymond Chandler’s noir novels such as The Big Sleep, has been portrayed on screen by some of the greats, including Humphrey Bogart, James Garner, Robert Mitchum, Danny Glover and James Caan.

Neeson is represented by CAA and ARG. Jordan is repped by Casarotto Ramsey and CAA. Monahan is represented by LBI and CAA. The Raymond Chandler Estate is represented by The Agency and RCW. Storyboard Media producers Kim and Hibler and executive producers Costa de Beauregard and Muldoon are represented by Harris Tulchin of Harris Tulchin & Associates.