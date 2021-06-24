‘Liaison’: Apple Sets Vincent Cassel & Eva Green Series As First Anglo-French Original

Apple TV+ has greenlit Liaison, an English and French-language thriller series starring Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) and Eva Green (The Luminaries).

Co-produced by French outfit Newen’s Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, here’s the logline: “Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot in which espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

Additional cast includes Peter Mullan (Ozark), Gerard Lanvin (Call My Agent!), Daniel Francis (Small Axe), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Laetitia Eido (Fauda), Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), Bukky Bukray (Rocks), and Thierry Fremont (Murder In Mind).

Liaison’s executive producers are Gub Neal and Jean Benoit Gillig. Stephen Hopkins (24) directs, while the series was created and written by Virginie Brac (Engrenages). Additional executive producers include Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson, Stephen Hopkins and Ed Barlow. Joanie Blaikie and Eric Jollant produce.