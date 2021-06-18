‘Legacies’ & ‘Teen Wolf’ Actor Douglas Tait To Make Directing Debut On ‘Angel Baby’

EXCLUSIVE: Douglas Tait (Legacies) will make his directorial debut on psychological thriller feature Angel Baby, starring Isabel Cueva (Aztec Warrior), Chris Browning (Agnes) and Rebecca De Mornay (The Hand That Rocks The Cradle).

Also starring are Dan Thiel (Ratched), Whitney Anderson (The Code), Daniel Roebuck (31) and Victor Isaac.

The film follows Val (Cueva), a loving wife and her husband Justin (Thiel), who move away to a remote cabin to heal from the devastating loss of their twins and to get a fresh start. Soon she senses an evil presence. After her best friend (and doctor) Chloe (Anderson) comes to check on her mental health, dark secrets begin to unravel. Meanwhile, Val meets a mysterious neighbor, Frank (Browning), searching for the truth, and with the help of Maggie (De Mornay), the owner of the local bar, she gains the strength she needs to make her final decision.

Financed by Fearful Pictures and produced by Cave Entertainment, the film is an original screenplay by Elisa Manzini and Rebecca Stahl with Douglas and Fred Tait serving as executive producers. Cinematography is by Alvaro Martin Blanco.

Tait, known for playing creatures in genre series and movies, played The Pathologist on Teen Wolf, Zerstörer on Grimm and Tellarite in Star Trek: Picard. He is currently recurring on his third season as Malivore on the CW series Legacies.

Cueva is represented by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates (KMR Talent) and Greenberg Glusker, Browning by Endorse Management Group, Stewart Talent and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, De Mornay by Binder & Associates, Tait by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates (KMR Talent) and Gary Kohn, Esq..