Late Night TV Hosts And Even The Queen Herself Poke Fun At Oddly-Posed Photos Of World Leaders At G7

g7-biden-johnson-queen
The leaders of the G7 countries pose together in the U.K. White House via Twitter

While the leaders of the world’s seven largest so-called “advanced economies” convened in the U.K. to discuss substantive issues like the pandemic, health care, climate change and corporate taxes, social media trolls were more interested in the odd “family photograph” the leaders took on a Cornish beach Friday morning.

The stiff, socially distanced portrait sparked memes all day long. Some likened the world leaders to the Avengers. Others said they appeared to be waiting to be beamed up to the Starship Enterprise. Still others guessed they were getting ready for Britain’s Got Talent.

World-class geek Stephen Colbert looked at the image and asked, “Before I order these [action] figures, does anyone know if you can take them out and play with them or are they glued to the display stand?”

Jimmy Kimmel compared the assembled dignitaries to the lost souls from Lost, echoing a refrain from that show’s final episodes with, “We have to go back.”

Jimmy Fallon thought the photo looked “like the choose your player part of a law firm video game.”

But maybe the best rejoinder came from Queen Elizabeth II herself who, as she posed with the assembled leaders for a similar portrait, was caught by a BBC mic quipping, “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”

Reuters posted an extended video of the initial, awkward photo shoot as it took place on the beach. You can watch it below.

No Comments

