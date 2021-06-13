L.A. County Reports 5 New Covid-19 Deaths And 191 New Positive Cases – Sunday Update

SUNDAY: On Sunday, the LA County Department of Public Health reported 5 new deaths from Covid-19 and 191 new positive cases.

At time of reporting, 221 people in the County are hospitalized with Covid-19.

Public Health Reports 5 New Deaths and 191 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/ul5VwRJvBu for more. pic.twitter.com/zPWRl8D68F — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 13, 2021

The numbers reported by Public Health today bring L.A. County to a total of 24,414 deaths and 1,246,307 cases to date.

SATURDAY: On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4 new deaths from Covid-19 and 196 new positive cases.

While data showed that hospitalizations are continuing to decrease, case numbers and deaths announced today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

With the addition of today’s numbers, L.A. County comes to a total of 24,415 deaths from the coronavirus, and 1,246,123 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

June 12, 2021

New Cases: 196 (1,246,123 to date)

New Deaths: 4 (24,415 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 236 pic.twitter.com/nG4c6hiBBk — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 12, 2021

At present, 236 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 18% of them are in the ICU. Test results have now been made available to nearly 6,900,000 people, with 17% of them testing positive.

Two of the people whose deaths were reported today were over the age of 80, while the other two were between the ages of 65 and 79.

Covid-19 vaccines are now available to anyone 12 years and older who is living or working in L.A. At most vaccination sites, no appointment is necessary. Starting June 15, the County will undergo a full reopening, as California’s Stay-at-Home Order is terminated, and its Blueprint for a Safer Economy is retired.

Public Health Underscores Importance of COVID-19 Testing – 4 New Deaths and 196 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/kM2vH9qN52 for more. pic.twitter.com/TYRVVXdyxn — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 12, 2021

With the 15th now just days away, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer emphasized the importance of vaccination, in keeping Covid transmission low. “If you’re not yet vaccinated, you do not have the same protection as vaccinated people so you will need to take extra care by keeping your mask on when you’re indoors and when you’re in an outdoor crowded situation,” she said. “As the County reopens on June 15, masking will continue to be the best protection that unvaccinated people have.”