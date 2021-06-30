L. Scott Caldwell Joins Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’ In Major Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: L. Scott Caldwell, who has recently featured in CBS’ All Rise and HBO’s Insecure, is joining Fox drama series Our Kind of People.

Caldwell will feature alongside Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morgan in the series, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Tony-winner Caldwell, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Lost and feature film The Fugitive, will play the major recurring role of Olivia Sturgess Dupont, mother of Chestnut’s Raymond.

Dripping in tradition, this elegant society matron adores her son, but is hard on her daughter-in-law, Leah. She hands Leah the reins of The Graceties, the elite social club at The Bluffs that newcomer Angela hopes to join. Manipulative and domineering, Olivia has pegged Angela as a “disruptor” in their tightknit community, and she orders Leah to drum her out — using whatever means necessary.

Our Kind of People was the first Fox drama series ordered for the 2021-22 season and the first series to come out of the network’s script-to-series model introduced last summer.

It is a co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, and is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay. Tasha Smith will direct the series premiere.

Caldwell is repped by SMS Talent and The Rosenzweig Group.