Kyra Sedgwick Directing Black List Script ‘Space Oddity’; Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp & Madeline Brewer To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick is set to direct Rebecca Banner’s 2016 Black List screenplay Space Oddity with Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp and Madeline Brewer starring. The pic reps Sedgwick’s second feature directorial after Story of a Girl for which she received a DGA nomination. Space Oddity is set to begin production this month in Rhode Island.

Space Oddity tells the story of Alex (Allen) who, after giving up on Earth and deciding to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, develops an unexpected romance with Daisy (Shipp), the enigmatic town newcomer, which forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars and an even more uncertain journey of the heart.

Brewer will play Liz, Alex’s sister, who has reluctantly returned to the farm where she grew up.

The feature is the first movie Sedgwick and Valerie Stadler will be producing under their banner Big Swing Productions.

“As soon as I read Space Oddity, I knew this was a film I had to direct. This family is so beautifully flawed, so perfectly human. The humor and the heart jumped off the page. We started Big Swing to tell just this kind of story – one that centers on hope but never shies away from the struggle that makes us all part of this fragile experiment on Earth. And there is no better place to film this story than in the beautiful state of Rhode Island,” Sedgwick tells Deadline.

Stadler will produce alongside Jack Greenbaum and Richard Arlook for the The Arlook Group and Mickey Schiff for Unique Features. EPs are Bob Shaye, Ibrahim AlHusseini, JL Pomeroy, Brent Emery, Susan Cartonis, Suzanne Farwell and Anne Clements.

Sedgwick starred and executive produced the TNT drama series The Closer, for which she received five Lead Actress Drama series Emmy noms, winning in 2010. She’s an 8x Golden Globe nominee, and won Best Actress in a TV series Drama for The Closer in 2007. She has also directed episodes of Ray Donovan, Grace and Frankie, City on a Hill, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the latter of which she stars on as Chief Wuntch. She is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Allen recently starred in Amazon’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, and will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story for Amblin/20th Century Studios and Paramount’s The In Between. Other recent credits include FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse Now and Hulu’s The Path. Allen is represented by UTA, Management 360, and Steve Warren.

Shipp stars as the female lead in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upcoming Netflix movie Tick Tick Boom, opposite Andrew Garfield. Shipp is best known for her role as the iconic mohawked super heroine Storm in Twentieth Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and her role in the critically acclaimed film Love, Simon. Other recent feature credits include Warner Bros.’ Shaft opposite Samuel L. Jackson, CBS Films’ Jexi opposite Adam Devine, and All the Bright Places alongside Elle Fanning. Shipp is represented by CAA, Lisa Wright and Goodman Genow Schenkman, Smelkinson + Christopher.

Brewer has played Janine Lindo on 33 episodes of Hulu/MGM’s multi-Emmy winning The Handmaid’s Tale, in addition to Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black as Tricia Miller. She also starred in the STX Jennifer Lopez-Constance Wu feature crime movie Hustlers. Brewer is a 3x SAG nominee in the Drama TV series ensemble category for Handmaid’s Tale. She is represented by CAA, Inphenate, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Banner is repped by ICM Partners.