Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale & Christina Hendricks To Star In ‘The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry’, Mister Smith Launching Sales – Cannes Market

Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks are set to star in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin. Hans Canosa will direct from Zevin’s adaptation of her own novel and David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment will be shopping the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Virtual Market next week.

The comical love story follows the story of A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. He’s given up on people and even the books in his store offer another reminder that the world is changing too rapidly. But when a mysterious package arrives at the store, it give Fikry the chance to make his life over and see things anew.

BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice Dal Farra, Nayyar, Hale and Hendricks are exec producers. Principle photography is scheduled for this fall.

Watch on Deadline

The book has been translated into 38 languages and has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. The film rights to Zevin’s most recent novel, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow recently sold to Paramount for $2M after an auction with more than 25 bidders.

Garrett said: “The reason this is such a wonderful story with such great characters, is that the script is hewn form the most wonderful source material. It shines light on those connections which are at the heart of all human relationships in such a joyous and life-affirming fashion.”

Nayyar is best known for his role as Raj on The Big Bang Theory and can next be seen in Spaceman with Adam Sandler and Apple TV+ series Suspicion with Uma Thurman.

Hale is best known for her role in hit series Pretty Little Liars and Hendricks was nominated for six Emmys and won two SAG awards for her role as Joan in Mad Men.

Nuyaar is repped by Innovative Artists. Hale and Hendricks are repped by ICM.