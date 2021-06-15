Kristen Wiig To Star In MGM And Plan B’s Adaptation Of Chandler Baker’s ‘The Husbands’

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has landed the rights to the novel The Husbands from New York Times best-selling author Chandler Baker, with Kristen Wiig attached to star and produce along with Plan B Entertainment. Baker will adapt for the screen, marking her feature screenwriting debut.

Baker will serve as an executive producer on the film. The Husbands will publish August 3 by Flatrion.

The Husbands follows an overworked mother who, while house hunting in a nice suburban neighborhood, meets a group of high-powered women with enviably supportive husbands. When she agrees to take on a legal case involving the untimely death of one resident’s husband, she risks exposing not only the secrets at the heart of her own marriage, but the true secret to having-it-all, one worth killing for.

Wiig recently starred in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar which she co-wrote, produced, and starred in alongside Annie Mumolo. She also starred in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, which premiered this past December. Wiig is currently co-writing the untitled Cinderella Evil Stepsisters film for Disney with Annie Mumolo and will be lending her voice for the next installment of the Despicable Me franchise. She is currently in production on the limited series MacGruber 2 for NBC’s Peacock, starring and co-written by Will Forte. Some of Wiig’s film credits include Downsizing, Mother, The Martian, Diary of a Teenage Girl, Skeleton Twins, Welcome to Me and Bridesmaids.

Baker is also the author of Whisper Network, a New York Times bestseller and Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, as well as six young adult novels.

Plan B, as part of their ongoing feature production pact with the studio, has previously announced several projects set at MGM, including Academy Award-nominee Sarah Polley’s feature adaptation of Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel Women Talking for Polley to write and direct, and Academy Award-winner Frances McDormand set to star and produce; an original sweeping love story from Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated writer and director Lee Isaac Chung; Cory Finley’s film adaptation of National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel Landscape With Invisible Hand to write and direct and Annapurna Pictures to produce with Plan B; and a feature film adaption of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer, to be produced by Plan B, Harpo Films and Kamilah Forbes. Plan B has produced The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford, The Tree of Life, World War Z, The Normal Heart, Selma, The Big Short, If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice, Jon Stewart’s Irresistible, Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, and the Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Minari from Lee Isaac Chung.

Wiig is represented by CAA and attorney Karl Austen. Chandler is represented by CAA and Daniel Lazar of Writers House.