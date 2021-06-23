‘Krapopolis’: Jordan Young Set As Showrunner For Dan Harmon’s Fox Animated Comedy

Krapopolis has found its leader.

Jordan Young, who previously worked on The Simpsons and animated series including BoJack Horseman and Son of Zorn, has been tapped as showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s Fox animated comedy series.

Young will work under Harmon’s supervision and handle the series’ day-to-day activities. It is set to premiere in 2022.

Created and executive produced by Emmy-winning Rick and Morty co-creator and Community creator Harmon, Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

It marks the first wholly owned and financed series from Fox Entertainment and will be produced by Fox’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. It is also the first series to move forward under Fox’s broadcast direct model and is also the first animated series to be curated entirely on the blockchain.

Young started his career as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. He also has worked on series including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope and Life in Pieces.

Young is repped by UTA and Lev Ginsburg.