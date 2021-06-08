‘Knives Out 2’: ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Joins Daniel Craig In Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Following her breakout role in the Netflix smash hit Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline has found her first major studio role following the show’s debut as she is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment of Knives Out, which Netflix recently landed the rights to. Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Edward Norton were also recently added to the cast.

Deadline first reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Johnson is back to write and direct the pic and will produce with his partner Ram Bergman with Craig reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc.

Plot details are unknown at this time other than Craig returning to solve another mystery involving a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Cline will be playing in the pic. Production is set to start this summer in Greece.

At just 23, Cline took the world by storm with her starring turn in the hit series Outer Banks. The show follows her quick witted and warm hearted Sarah Cameron and a tight-knit group of friends as they are forced to navigate a chain of illicit events that take place during a life changing summer at the beach destination of the Outer Banks off the coast of North Carolina. Cline will return for season 2 of Outer Banks this summer.

Netflix also sees her star power as this marks her third project with the studio, having also appeared on its hit series Stranger Things. Prior to Outer Banks, Cline’s credits included Boy Erased and Vice Principals. Her first big feature film, The Giant, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. She can be seen next in Blumhouse’s Once Upon A Time in Staten Island.

She is repped by ICM Partners, Bold Talent Agency, Luber Roklin, Imprint and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.