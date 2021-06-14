‘Knives Out 2’: ‘Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick Joins Daniel Craig In Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Henwick, who recently landed one of the leads in the new The Matrix movie, has rounded out the cast for the next installment of Knives Out, which Daniel Craig is returning to star in and Rian Johnson is returning to write and direct. Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Edward Norton were also recently added to the cast.

Deadline first reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Johnson is also producing with his partner Ram Bergman, with Craig reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc.

Plot details are unknown at this time other than Craig returning to solve another mystery involving a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Henwick will be playing. Production is set to start this summer in Greece.

Henwick had her first breakout role in the Netflix and Marvel series Iron Fist. She would follow that up by landing a coveted leading role in the next chapter in The Matrix series starring opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She is currently filming The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Watch on Deadline

She is repped by CAA and attorney Michael A. Auerbach.