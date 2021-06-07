‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Jean Yoon Reacalls Lack Of Korean Writers & “Painful” Experience On Series

Kim Convenience‘s Jean Yoon, who stars as the family matriarch, said that a lack of Asian women in the comedy’s writers room made the her time on the series less than ideal.

On Sunday, just days after co-star Simu Liu post a lengthy Facebook post revealing her experience on the series, Yoon defended the Shang-Chi star against The Globe and Mail TV critic John Doyle. The writer dissected Liu’s criticisms and shared that the series had a number of Asian woman writers. Yoon came to her on-screen son’s defense.

“Dear sir, as an Asian Canadian woman, a Korean-Canadian woman w more experience and knowledge of the world of my characters, the lack of Asian female, especially Korean writers in the writers room of Kims made my life VERY DIFFICULT & the experience of working on the painful show,” she responded to Doyle.

“Your attack on my cast mate @SimuLiu, in the defense of my fellow Korean artist Ins Choi is neither helpful nor merited. Mr. Choi wrote the play, I was in in. He created the TV show, but his co-creator Mr. Kevin White was the showrunner, and clearly set the parameters,” she continued.

Throughout her Twitter thread Yoon spoke about the how different leadership informed the series’ final season, from jokes, to food on-screen to its depictions of MS in the Korean community.

The official Kim’s Convenience Twitter account then shared screenshots of a post from Anita Kapila, who worked on the comedy’s first season. Her post highlighted the women and BIPOC involved in the series including Clara Altimas, Nadiya Chettiar, Carly Stone, Jean Kim, Shelbi Zarghami and more.

Producers announced that the comedy would end with its fifth season in March. Weeks after the news of cancellation, CBC announced spin-off series featuring Nicole Powers’ Shannon Ross.

See the social media posts below.

