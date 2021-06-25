‘Killing Eve’ & ‘Ready Player One’ Actors Board ‘The Wife And Her House Husband’ From ‘Papadopolous & Sons’ Director

EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Spellman (Ready Player One) and Laura Bayston (Killing Eve) are leading the cast of UK indie The Wife And Her House Husband, a two-hander from Papadopolous & Sons filmmaker Marcus Markou.

Pic tells the story of a couple, Cassie (Laura Bayston) and Matthew (Laurence Spellman), falling back in love during a divorce. At their final mediation session, Cassie produces a letter, written 30 years before to their future selves, titled “in the event of any future separation”. The letter states that if they should ever split, they will firstly follow a list of instructions they compiled during the early days of dating.

Filming is now underway on the movie in London. It is produced by Muireann Price (Love me till Monday) for Double M Films.

“Whilst we know it’s been a tough time for the industry, for independent movies it’s been almost impossible given the extra overheads and restrictions. However, I think we’re proving that low budget indies can be made in this environment and even thrive. It does require more planning and more thought. But it can be done,” commented Markou.