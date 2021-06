‘Kiff’: Disney Channel Greenlights Animated Series From South African Creators Lucy Heavens & Nic Smal

EXCLUSIVE: The nutty world of Kiff is coming to Disney Channel, which ordered the animated series from South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens (Space Chickens in Space) and Nic Smal (Caillou). Kent Osborne (Adventure Time, Spongebob SquarePants, Phineas and Ferb) serves as co-producer and story editor.

Kiff, which Disney Channel unveiled at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Thursday, is set to debut in 2023. The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

“‘Kiff,’ a slang word for ‘cool’ in South Africa, was inspired by the people and places we experienced when we were growing up in Cape Town, with many of the characters reflecting the personalities of our own family and friends. It’s really ‘kiff’ that we can now share a bit of our world with kids and families everywhere,” Heavens and Smal said.

Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, added, “Lucy and Nic are a brilliant creative team who produced a fresh and funny series with vibrant visuals that help bring the friendship between a squirrel and a bunny to life in a unique way. We can’t wait to introduce viewers to Kiff, Barry and their whole wonderfully wacky world.”

Kiff is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Channel.