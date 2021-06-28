Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler & Matthew Noszka To Star In Romance-Action Movie ‘Perfect Addiction’; Endeavor Content Launches Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Kiana Madeira (Trinkets), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) and Matthew Noszka (Star) have been set to star in YA package Perfect Addiction.

Endeavor Content has boarded and launched world sales on the movie during the Cannes virtual market, where we hear it is among the in-demand pre-sales titles with buyers.

Written by Stephanie Sanditz (The High Life) and to be directed by Castille Landon (Fear of Rain), the story centers on successful boxing trainer Sienna Lane, who discovers that her boyfriend Jax, the reigning champion, has been cheating on her with her own sister. She sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him: his arch-nemesis Kayden.

Producers are Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer, JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt, and Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Executive producers are Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz, Wattpad’s Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Weems Ramey.

Related Story Charlotte Hope & Julian Sands To Star In Millennium Horror 'The Piper'; Filming Underway In Bulgaria

The film is based on Claudia Tan’s bestselling novel that garnered 81 million reads on social storytelling platform Wattpad. It won the People’s Choice Award at the 2015 Wattys.

Watch on Deadline

The movie re-teams German powerhouse Constantin with Bolt, with whom they worked on the Resident Evil movie franchise, assassin action movie Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, and the upcoming video-game adaption Monster Hunter starring Milla Jovovich.

Madeira will soon be seen in Netflix’s Fear Street movies. Actor and model Noszka recently made and starred in lockdown series Trish & Scott on YouTube. Butler is currently in production on Netflix’s Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and New Line’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Endeavor’s Cannes virtual market slate also included Keira Knightley pic Silent Night. Some of Wattpad Studios’ hits include the People’s Choice Award-winning film After and Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Light As a Feather.

Madeira is represented by TalentWorks and Ambition Talent. Butler is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Noszka is represented by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.