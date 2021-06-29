Khalil Everage And Indiana Massara Board Leo Milano’s Feature ‘The Crusades’

EXCLUSIVE: Khalil Everage (Cobra Kai) and Indiana Massara (Hero Mode) have joined the cast of The Crusades, an upcoming film from writer/director Leo Milano.

They’ll star opposite previously announced cast member Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks).

The highly stylized dramatic comedy follows three friends at an all-boys high school, as they try to survive one final weekend before merging with their rival school. It’s scripted by Milano, Jack Hussar and Shaun Early, who were inspired to write the pic, given their own experience attending an all-boys private high school.

As we told you first, Pankow will lead the cast as Leo Grecco, a charming and sometimes delusional dreamer who spends his life focused on things he can’t have.

Everage joins as unconventional jock, Sean. Despite having the game, the grades, and the girlfriend, Sean can’t seem to feel like “the man.”

Massara is set to play Jess, the cold and cunning shot caller that is constantly disguised as a cute and wholesome girlfriend. In an environment full of delusional “alpha males”, Jess is truly the apex predator.

Brent Madison is producing The Crusades under his and Milano’s Bad Little Thing banner. Nicholas Turturro is exec producing, alongside his son, Nicholas Turturro III.

In Netflix and Sony Picture Television’s Cobra Kai, Everage plays Miyagi-Do student, Chris. The actor has also appeared in Showtime coming-of-age drama The Chi, and in Chris Robinson’s film Beats. He is represented by Buchwald and Artists First.

Massara recently featured in A.J. Tesler’s film, Hero Mode. The actress has appeared on the TV side in Chicken Girls, yA, Rooney’s Last Roll, Attaway Appeal and more. She is repped by UTA and Stagecoach Entertainment.