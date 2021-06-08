Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski & More Join ‘DC League Of Super-Pets’

Dwayne Johnson has just unveiled the voice-over cast for the upcoming animated DC movie DC League of Super-Pets. The list includes Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna and Natasha Lyonne. None of their roles were disclosed, except that Hart will be the voice of Ace.

Back in May we reported that Johnson is set to voice DC canine Krypto the Superdog in the Warner Bros movie, which has a release date of May 20, 2022. Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks has also signed on to produce.

Writer-director Jared Stern is behind the film, from Warner Bros and Warner Animation Group. Sam Levine is co-director.

Patricia Hicks, Stern and Seven Bucks’ Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing.

The film is based on characters from DC’s Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Said Johnson today: “Ladies, gents and children of ALL AGES it’s my absolute pleasure to INTRODUCE our star studded @DCLeagueOfSuperPets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains! Our @sevenbucksprods has again partnered with @dccomics and writer/director Jared Stern to bring you and your families SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN around the world. @kevinhart4real @vanessabayer @johnkrasinski @diegoluna_ @natashalyonne and Keanu Reeves! The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change #SUPERPETS #DC #SevenBucks MAY 20th 2022.”