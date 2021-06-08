Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key Among 6 Cast In Mike Myers’ Netflix Comedy Series

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West have joined the cast of The Pentaverate, Netflix’s previously untitled half-hour comedy limited series, produced by and starring Mike Myers.

Production has begun on the six-episode series in which Myers plays seven new characters.

Created by Myers and directed by Tim Kirkby (Fleabag), the series asks “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

2020-21 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders

The Austin Powers, Shrek and former Saturday Night Live star will executive produce with Kirkby, John Lyons — who worked with Myers on the second and third Austin Powers movies — Tony Hernandez (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Younger) and Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris, Younger) for Jax Media, along with The Gong Show exec producer Jason Weinberg.

Jeong, who rose to fame in The Hangover franchise, hosts I Can See Your Voice, which is heading into its second season on Fox, and also serves as a panelist on The Masked Singer. He is repped by ICM Partners and Aligned Entertainment.

Key stars alongside Cecily Strong in Apple TV+’s upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon! and recently appeared on the big screen in The Prom. He’s repped by UTA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

Mazar, best known for her role in HBO’s Entourage, most recently starred in Darren Star’s Younger on Paramount+. She’s repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK and Framework Entertainment.

McCabe’s credits include features The Audience, Eye in the Sky and Wallander. He’s repped by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK.

Saunders was a writer and star of the iconic BBC comedy series Absolutely Fabulous. Her other credits include Death on the Nile and The Stranger. She’s repped by United Agents in the UK.

West’s credits include Years and Years, It’s a Sin and Text for You. She’s repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK, WME and Untitled Entertainment.