Kelly Bishop Joins Season 4 Of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

The upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel now looks even more like a mini Gilmore Girls reunion as Kelly Bishop joins the cast.

Amazon, shortly after revealing Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia’s casting, shared that Bishop is set to guest star in the upcoming season. Bishop’s guest star role reunites her with creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino with whom she previously collaborated with for both Gilmore Girls and Bunheads. The streamer did not reveal any character details.

From the Palladinos The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

The series has racked up 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. Season four is currently in production in New York City.

The Tony-winning actress, who is best known for playing Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, has also acted in Dirty Dancing and A Chorus Line. For ABC Family she reunited with Sherman-Palladino as Fanny Flowers, the ballet master of Bunheads. She most recently, she reprised her role as Emily in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.