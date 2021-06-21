Keira Knightley In Talks To Star In Camille Griffin And Maven Screen Media’s ‘Conception’ For Searchlight

EXCLUSIVE: Keira Knightley is in talks to star in the new Searchlight sci-fi drama Conception, reuniting with her Silent Night director Camille Griffin. Griffin will write and direct, with Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler producing through their Maven Screen Media banner.

The story is set in the near future, when the British government takes authoritarian rule over parenting. It follows a vigorous License Officer (Knightley), who is a firm believer in the controversial system she upholds until an unexpected event imperils her own parental status in the very administration she enforces.

Searchlight SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Director of Development & Production Pete Spencer will oversee for the studio.

Knightley, Griffin and Maven are coming off their upcoming Christmas-themed pic Silent Night, which Endeavor Content is selling at the Cannes virtual market and also stars Griffin’s son Roman, who starred in the Searchlight’s Oscar-nominated satire Jojo Rabbit.

Watch on Deadline

Griffin is repped by CAA and Knightley is repped by United Agents and Range Media Partners.