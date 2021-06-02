Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood Pic ‘Babylon’

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Waterston is boarding Damien Chazelle’s Paramount movie Babylon which is set in late 1920s Hollywood, we can tell you first.

All of the role descriptions and the plotline are being kept under wraps in the Oscar winning filmmaker’s next ensemble movie. What we know is that it’s an R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies.

Waterston joins the previously announced cast of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. Chazelle in addition to directing, wrote the script. Babylon hits theaters on Christmas Day 2022 in a limited release with a wide break on Jan. 6, 2023.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt are producing. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are EPs.

Waterston recently starred in Bleecker Street’s period romance The World to Come opposite Casey Affleck and Vanessa Kirby, which made its world premiere at Venice. She also starred last year in the HBO limited series The Third Day. She is reprising her role of Tina Goldstein in the third installment of Warner Bros. J.K. Rowling Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; the first two movies having accumulated $1.468 billion WW. She also starred in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant which grossed over $240M WW. Other features include Jonah Hill’s Mid90s, Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs, Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice which won the Robert Altman award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2015. Waterston also starred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

