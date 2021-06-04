Quibi’s Kate Hoenigsberg Back At NBCU As SVP Drama Development For Universal Television

Kate Hoenigsberg has joined Universal Television as SVP, Drama Development. Hoenigsberg, who started in March, reports to Vivian Cannon, EVP, Drama Development.

Cannon was previously SVP, Drama Development at the studio before getting elevated to EVP and head of the department last year following previous drama head Erin Underhill’s promotion to President of Universal TV. Hoenigsberg now fills that role and has been charged with developing series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Prior to joining UTV, Hoenigsberg was at Quibi where she led scripted development and programming for the platform. Her series included Veena Sud’s The Stranger and When the Streetlights Go On. Before that, Hoenigsberg spent more than 10 years at NBCUniversal. Most recently as VP of the Scripted Cable group where she developed several series such as The Sinner on USA, Bravo’s Dirty John and Imposters, and The Arrangement and The Royals on E!

“We are excited to welcome Kate back to the NBCUniversal family,” Underhill and Cannon who said in a joint statement. “She’ll play an integral role on our drama team as we continue to increase volume and sell to every platform that needs entertaining, quality content. Kate brings a wealth of knowledge from her time at Quibi as well as in past roles and we’re lucky to have her on the team.”