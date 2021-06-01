Kate Beckinsale To Star In Catherine Hardwicke’s ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale will star in the Catherine Hardwicke-helmed family drama Prisoner’s Daughter, penned by Mark Bacci.

“Mark Bacci’s script is a raw, personal look at a deeply fractured family, similar to my first film Thirteen (with Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter.) With Prisoner’s Daughter, I want to fully immerse the viewer in Kate’s character’s intense world as she, her father, and her young son try to heal generational family trauma and find a new way forward,” said Hardwicke.

The film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

“We are committed to making films that reflect the struggles and issues faced by not only Americans but worldwide audiences. We are honored to be working with Catherine and Kate-artists that can bring this important and inspiring story to life.,” said Grasic.

Oakhurst’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic will finance and produce with Sam Okun and his Sam Okun Productions banner. Robert E. Morgan of Talaria Media will Executive Produce. Guy Moshe and Lachlan Towle are co-producing. UTA is representing US rights.

“Everyone that has read Mark’s powerful and dramatic script has been blown away by his emotional storytelling and I couldn’t be more excited to be making this movie” Okun said.

Beckinsale received critical acclaim for her role in Whit Stillman’s feature Love & Friendship. For her role as Lady Susan Vernon, she won the Evening Standard Award and the London Film Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and Gotham Award. She also starred in Marc Webb’s The Only Living Boy in New York as well as Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje‘s Farming which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and garnered Beckinsale a National Film Award nomination. Next, Beckinsale can be seen starring in the upcoming film, Jolt which Amazon Prime will release worldwide on July 23, 2021. Additionally, she will star in Charlie Day’s upcoming feature El Tonto. Beckinsale is currently in production on the Paramount+ dark comedy series Guilty Party in which she plays the lead role. Most recently, she starred in the Amazon Prime limited series, The Widow.

Best known for directing Twilight, Lords of Dogtown and Thirteen, Hardwicke most recently directed Columbia’s action-drama Miss Bala and the Quibi/Roku original series Don’t Look Deeper starring Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer. She’s currently directing segments for the anthology feature Women’s Stories with Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, and Sofia Carson.

Oakhurst’s critical darling Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis, opened nationwide on April 30th, and are currently casting the action-thriller Savior, to be helmed by Fauda creator Rotem Shamir.

Sam Okun Productions has a robust slate including The Secret Detectives, an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel and Rich Deceiver being developed with Twentieth.

Bacci is the creator, writer and Executive Producer of the hit Netflix series Northern Rescue. He previously was a writer and Associate Producer on Netflix’s Between.

Beckinsale is represented by UTA and Kleinberg Lange, Hardwicke is represented by CAA and Dan Halsted of Manage-ment. Bacci is represented by Don Buchwald and Assoc.